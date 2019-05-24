Evangel Temple to mark Memorial Day

Evangel Temple will celebrate Memorial Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Don Hutchings’ message will be “Fight the Good Fight.” The church will honor the military, and the service will includ a color guard and a live bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Evangel Temple is at the corner of Towson and Dodson Avenues in Fort Smith. For information or for a ride, call (479) 782-9121.

Arkoma First Baptist to celebrate minister's 30 years

Arkoma First Baptist Church will celebrate 30 years of ministry for Brother Rick and Cynthia Kester from 1-3 p.m. June 15. The church is at 200 Sicard in Arkoma. For information, call (918) 875-3152.

Life.Church plans Family Weekend June 2

Life.Church will celebrate Family Weekend on June 2 with activities for kids of all ages. Before and after each service, the church will have free cotton candy, cookies, snow cones, inflatables and plenty of fun for the entire family. Services are held at 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sundays at Life.Church Fort Smith, 1900 N. 62nd St.

During Family Weekend, parents will have the opportunity to attend a service while their kids get to have fun in LifeKids, the children’s ministry for birth through sixth grade. LifeKids is designed specifically with kids in mind. Each week, kids learn about Jesus through age-appropriate activities, videos and small groups.

For information, call (405) 216-7072.

Cameron Gospel Lighthouse plans revival

Cameron Gospel Lighthouse Church, 15519 Hill St. in Cameron, will host a revival June 27-29 beginning at 7 p.m. each night. The revival will feature Brother Tommy Frisby, pastor at Southside Full Gospel Church in Fort Smith.

For information, call (918) 721-4302.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The street address of the church and the name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.