Propak, 1100 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith, will host its third annual Ping Pong tournament May 18 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Warm-up begins at 9 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 10:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 per person for singles and an additional $10 per doubles partner. Divisions include Kids (4-12), Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced. Division winners will receive a trophy. Drinks and food will be available for purchase.

Sponsorship opportunities include Gold ($1,000), Silver ($750) and Bronze ($500). All proceeds benefit St. Jude's. Last year's event raised more than $5,000.

To register for the event, visit challonge.com/events/paddlebattle#/. For information, call Greg Jensen at (479) 651-5404 or email gjensen@propak.com.