Patrons at the Dallas Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8100 Dallas St., can make a Mother's Day card through May 11. The drop-in, do-it-yourself craft activity is open to all ages during regular library hours. All materials are provided at this free program.

For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call (479) 484-5650 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.