Community children and their families are invited to join a día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day) celebration from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Día is a special time to celebrate books, children and the adults who read to the children in their lives. The festivities, in collaboration with Fort Smith Public Schools Preschool program, will include bilingual storytimes, crafts, snacks and more.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, services or events, visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.