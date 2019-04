In recognition of Memorial Day and our veterans, Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., is encouraging entries into its Veterans Appreciation contest. The theme is “What the Word Veteran Means to Me.” Entries may include artwork, poems or essays and must depict the theme.

The contest begins May 1. All entries must be in by May 23. There will be a prize for each category. For information, call (479) 474-6045.