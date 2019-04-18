It employs what some call a lost art in filmmaking, and every one of its 95 minutes should be seen by all viewers.

Directed and written by Chris Butler and featuring the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis, the new animated feature, "Missing Link," is a joy to witness, both for its storytelling and for its technical achievements. The movie was created via Laika Entertainment's stop-motion animation, the same studio that released "Kubo and the Two Strings" and "Corpse Bride."

Instead of relying on hand-drawn or CGI art, "Missing Link" utilizes actual puppets and physical sets and props that are filmed frame by fame, with small adjustments made to the puppets and scenery between frames to simulate movement. It is a painstaking process, no doubt, but the hard work by Butler and his crew pays off thirtyfold throughout the movie. The scenery is stunningly beautiful and the characters, through stop-motion animation and the actors' voices, jump to life during every moment.

Aiming to make itself family friendly while still retaining dramatic moments to keep every adult viewer engaged, "Missing Link" presents a different, playful twist of the legend of Bigfoot. Voiced by Galifianakis, Bigfoot becomes more than comfortable with his new human friends, Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) and Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), and at times, the furry fellow is completely unaware of the danger that often surrounds him. A demented, gun-slinging bounty hunter named Willard Stenk (voiced by Timonthy Olyphant), is relentless in his pursuit of Bigfoot, Frost and Fortnight.

"Missing Link" also shines during its action scenes, which happen to be more exciting than the action-filled moments of many live-action releases. The climactic stand-off between the trio of heroes and Stenk easily matches the cliffhanger visuals of most James Bond films. Think the chase scene with Dash in 2004's "The Incredibles," but maybe even better.

Always attempting to blend in, Bigfoot opts to wear a green sweater-vest, a green bow tie, a tall hat and plaid suit. Bigfoot's choice for clothing might not appease everyone else's fashion tastes, but his optimistic attitude and his quest to locate and connect with family members provide the glue in the story, as well as the biggest reason to see "Missing Link."

Final grade: A-