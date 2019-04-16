Tuesday

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Meets at 9 a.m. at the Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Ladies Bible Study: Meets at 9:30 a.m. at West-Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road. Call (479) 452-1240.

Bible Study: Meets 10-11 a.m. at Fort Smith Alma RV Park, 3539 N. Hwy 71 in Alma.

Toddler Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Baby & Me: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Toddler Tuesdays: Held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. For ages 18 months-4 years. Adult must attend with child. Call (479) 784-2787.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Meets at noon at Western Sizzlin’, 5200 Towson Ave. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Bible study: Meets at noon at King Solomon Christian Church, 4200 N. N St.

Noon Lions Club: Meets at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Alma Area Chamber of Commerce: Meets at noon at D’s Family Restaurant, 39 Collum Lane in Alma. Call (479) 632-4127.

Miller Writers Group: Meets at 1 p.m. at the Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. in Fort Smith. Call Scott at (479) 646-8859.

Embroidery Class for ages tween through seniors: Meets 1-2 p.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Free basic computer skills class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at The American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 424-3415.

Uniontown Extension Homemakers Club: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at Uniontown Baptist Church in Uniontown.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Crossroads Book Club: Meets at 2 p.m. at Savoy Tea Co., 925 Garrison Ave.

Snail Mail for adults and seniors: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Cooking class: Meets at 2:30 p.m. at The Arc for the River Valley, 7821 Texas Road in Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-5529.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Bingo for adults: Held from 4-5 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Teen Group for grades 5-up: Begins at 4 p.m. at the Ralph D. Graf Public Library, 220 N. Main St., Mulberry. Call (479) 997-1226.

Game Day: Begins at 4 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Cancer Support Group for Women: Meets 5 p.m. at Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. (479) 782-6302.

Daughters of the American Revolution: Meets 6 p.m. at Greenwood Presbyterian Church, 103 Denver St., Greenwood. Call (479) 452-5170.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. at the Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Civil Air Patrol cadets: Meets at 6:30 p.m. in Building 1A at the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

MS Support Group: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2901 Massard Road. Caregivers also welcome.

Keto educational/support group: Meets 7-8 p.m. at Fort Smith Alma RV Park, 3539 N. Hwy 71 in Alma. (Use side entrance for conference room.) Call (205) 495-0071.

Bingo: Meets at 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

Men’s Ministries: Meets at 7 p.m. in the life center at Evangel Temple Assembly of God, 1110 S. 12th St.

District 4 Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Team: Meets at 7 p.m. at the Old Rock Schoolhouse in Cedarville.

Road Riders for Jesus: Members meet at 7 p.m. in the Community Center of Farmer’s Bank, 71 W. Center St. in Greenwood. Call Susan Gimlin, (479) 883-5244.

Arkansas Right-to-Life: Meets at 7:30 p.m. in the Ford Room at Mercy Fort Smith, 7301 Rogers Ave.

