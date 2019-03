TV Trivia for Teens and Adults will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Test your knowledge from the golden age of television to Netflix. Bring a team of your friends or come solo. Light refreshments will be available at this free program for adults and teens 13 and up.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.