If a person ends up at one downtown location next weekend, he or she better bring dancing shoes, a hearty appetite and a desire to have 4½ hours of fun, according to one individual.

The annual "A Night in the Caribbean" will be held from 6-10:30 p.m. March 9 at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 800 Rogers Ave., and will include Caribbean-style food, a band that will bounce from musical genre to musical genre, a live auction, an open bar, a dance floor and more, said Aaron Lee, development coordinator for the Gregory Kistler Treatment Center.

"This is our 17th annual A Night in the Caribbean, and we'll be in a new location and we'll have great things," she said of the 21-and-older event, which raises money for the Gregory Kistler Treatment Center. "It's just a fun, exciting evening."

Tast buds will be happy throughout the evening via the Caribbean-style food that will be served by 21 West End, Lee said.

"It's all Caribbean food, and that's wonderful," she said. "The food will include green curry chicken, Caribbean grilled shrimp, roasted pig and more. The food is one of my favorite parts of the evening."

Tapped to keep people moving, grooving and smiling during the event are the melody-loving members of Mr. Cabbagehead & the Screaming Radishes, "one of the very best" bands in the area, Lee said. The sounds of the group always are a treat to one's eyes and soul, she said.

"Mr. Cabbagehead & the Screaming Radishes have been around here for years, and they are definitely one of Fort Smith's favorites," Lee said. "They have those horns — those wonderful horns — that really liven up the band and the music."

Many live and silent auction items will pique the interest of those attending and will inspire them to support the Kistler Center, which provides aquatic, speech, physical and occupational therapy to area children, as well as home-care services to people of all ages who have disabilities.

"One of the large auction items involves a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Suite package, where on April 28, you can watch the Cardinals play from a suite," Lee said. "There's 10 tickets and it includes a VIP parking pass and up to $200 in free food and drinks."

Other auction items will include a Traeger wood-pellet grill, a Beaver Lake retreat for three nights, a 20-inch girl's bicycle and more, she said.

"At A Night in the Caribbean, there's all kinds of things to do," Lee said. "There will be a caricature artist there, so that is fun. You can take home a lasting memory of you and a friend."

The event also includes an open bar, which will include a mojito bar and other specialty cocktails from Top Shelf Entertainment. A photo booth and the Cork for a Cause event also will help make the evening memorable for all attendees, Lee said.

"People can donate $25 for the Cork for a Cause, and they draw a cork and that is the bottle of wine they win," she said. "All of the bottles are valued at a minimum of $25.

"And we have the Draw Down, were one pays $20 for a ticket and their name goes into a pot," Lee added. "We'll draw names and at the end of the Draw Down, the last name is the winner who gets half the pot. Half of that money will go to the Kistler Center."

Lee and other officials and supporters are hoping this year's A Night at the Caribbean raises at least $60,000.

"All of this is important because we just celebrated our 40th anniversary in the community, and it's important because we treat the child, regardless of the family's financial ability to pay," she said. "It was that way when the Gregory Kistler Treatment Center started and it's still that way today.

"And we serve over 400 families a year," Lee added.

Jennifer Kistler, executive director for the Kistler Center, also is optimistic that this year's A Night in the Caribbean will be a success.

"A Night in the Caribbean is a great opportunity for friends and family to gather and have a great time while helping others," she said. "Community support is so important to the success of our party, but even more importantly, to the success of the Kistler Center.

"We just celebrated our 40th anniversary and are so grateful to Fort Smith and our many supporters," Kistler added. "We couldn’t do it without all of our supporters."

Tickets are $75 per person, $500 for a half-corporate table for four and $1,000 for a corporate table for eight. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Kistler Center at (479) 785-4677 and at KistlerCenter.org. Tickets, if available, also can be purchased at the door.

"With the Kistler Center being a nonprofit, it's so important that we get donations and grants," Lee said. "We have a few, smaller fundraisers, but A Night in the Caribbean is our largest fundraiser for the year."

As many as 300 people are expected to attend the event, she said.

"It's so much fun, and it's an event where you can come, relax and dress in Caribbean attire, Hawaiian shirts, khakis or a dress for the ladies," Lee said. "This event is important to the families we help here. It makes a difference in the lives we impact, and the hope we provide for these families.

"And anyone who won't be able to attend can call the Kistler Center and we can have someone bid for them," she added. "It's going to be a great thing for everyone."