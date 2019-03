The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will host its annual Orchid Show from Friday through Sunday at the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks, 4703 Crossover Road in Fayetteville. The event will be 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Orchid care classes will be offered Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-12.

Call (479) 750-2620 or visit bgozarks.org for information.