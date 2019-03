Ballroom dance lessons are planned each Monday night in March at the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Advanced ChaCha lessons begin at 6:30 p.m., while and Beginnner Rumba will be at 7:30 p.m. Dress attire is casual. Cost is $5 per person per night.

For information, call or text Lisa at (479) 208-1072 or find the Facebook group "Step in Time Dance Class."