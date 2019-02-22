UAMS plans 'boot camp' for college students

Arkansas college students interested in learning the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and forming new health science ventures have until Feb. 24 to register for early consideration for a residential boot camp at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. All other applications are due March 24.

The residential camp is all expenses paid and funded through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, BioVentures, Arkansas INBRE and the Conductor, a public-private partnership, according to a UAMS news release. Eligible students must have completed their sophomore year of college. Space permitting, there will be spots available for immediate graduates and graduate students.

Held from May 19-24, the Health Sciences Entrepreneurship Boot Camp recently won a national Innovations in Research and Research Education Award from the Association of American Medical Colleges. At the Boot Camp, students from around the state convene on the UCA campus for one week for an intensive, hands-on training program in which they work in teams to develop and vet new venture ideas in the health sciences. The students receive a crash course in new venture creation, patent filing, building an entrepreneurial team, funding a venture and more. The curriculum also offers leadership and recreational opportunities to the students.

For information about the Health Sciences Entrepreneurship Boot Camp, visit the webpage, watch the 2018 Boot Camp video and hear the student testimonies from the 2017 Camp here. To apply to participate, visit goo.gl/forms/NrniFz3RTjgTON5o2.

Cedarville's Dickens crowned Miss Tech

Kara Dickens of Cedarville was crowned the 64th Miss Tech on Feb. 15 during the 2019 Miss Arkansas Tech University Scholarship Pageant at Witherspoon Auditorium, according to an ATU news release.

Daughter of Gail and Rodney Dickens, the 18-year old Arkansas Tech freshman captured top prizes in evening gown and scholastic achievement on her way to winning the Miss Tech crown. Her talent was a lyrical American sign language performance of “Broken Vessels.”

Dickens was sponsored in the 2019 Miss Tech Pageant by Jim White Realty of Alma. Her platform is “Let’s Role: The Power of a Positive Role Model.”

“Not only do we each need to have a role model,” Dickens says in the release, “but we need to strive to be a role model. That’s what I hope to bring to this campus this year.”

Dickens will represent ATU in the 2019 Miss Arkansas Pageant June 8-16 at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock.

Lauren Brown of Harrison (first runner-up), Rebecca Ward of Clarksville (second runner-up), Paden Cook of Lamar (third runner-up) and Anna Adams-King of Fort Smith (fourth runner-up) rounded out the top five among 13 contestants.

Names of Note

Alice Anders of Fort Smith, a student at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., recently participated in the 2019 Citizens for the Arts Day at the Legislature at the Missouri state capitol in Jefferson City. Students met with southeast Missouri area legislators to advocate on behalf of the Missouri Arts Council. They presented the legislators with a list of MAC grants distributed in their districts and flyers on how the arts benefit the Missouri economy as a whole.

Olivia Faught, a Southern Arkansas University junior from Alma, has been selected to serve on a national committee with the NCAA.

Faught, a sports management major, is a member of the SAU Women's Golf team and a member of the SAU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. As a member of the National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, she will represent and be a voice for all student-athletes in NCAA Division II. National SAAC recommends potential legislation and its members are active participants in the NCAA administrative process.

Additionally, Faught was nominated as the National SAAC representative for the Academics Requirement Committee. This committee reviews and votes on new academic legislation as well as addressing academic issues within the NCAA.

Besides phone and virtual meetings, Faught will travel to Indianapolis twice a year and will also attend the National Convention each January as a member of these working committees. Her term runs through January 2020.

Hollyanna Mathews of Fort Smith was named to the honor roll for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Kansas.

The following students were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway: Alexandra Easley, Alexxis Rainey, Allissa Layes, Andie Montgomery, Andraea Aguilera, Austin Gilbert, Caitlin Campbell, Carlie Johnson, Caroline Chastain, Christian Brasher, Darian Whitmore, Emily Tran, Emma Strunks, Farrah Fox, Isaac Udouj, Kathryn Gooden, Kenleigh Godwin, Lauren English, Madeline Haga, Madison Hill, Mallory Koenigseder, Michaela Cormier, Nathan Boyd, Nathaniel Young, Olivia Patterson, Omkumar Patel, Prinston Praphan, Psalm Dang, Sabrina Phan, Saidee Holmes, Selena Parga, Shalyn Kroth, Shelby Hartmeier, Stephanie Meador, Tara Mott, Thomas Moore, Thomas Nguyen, Tommy Huynh, Ty Knight and Vanida Maymoundok, all of Fort Smith; Sydney Biles, Kelley Brown, Hannah Garcia, Caroline Kelley, Sarah Moore, Addison Moy, Kade Orlicek and Brady Sadler, all of Greenwood; Dylan Reeder, Katelyn Pack and Kayla Vinh, all of Barling; Landon Daniels and Payton Morris, both of Lavaca; Colton Rowe and Garrett Ellison, both of Hartford; Miranda Daily of Hackett; Cooper Passmore of Huntington; and Corrina Wesley of Mansfield.

The following students were named to the Presidential Scholar List for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway: Alex Du, Allen Nguyen, Andrew Melton, Angel Trinh, Anna Shortes, Arnold Akhavong, Ashley Barto, Bailey Carter, Brandon Locknar, Brecken Owen, Bret Pinter, Caitlyn Phan, Claire Pinter, Devin Gilbert, Dusty Mikula, Emily Kaelin; and Hannah Bender, all of Fort Smith; and Abbie Weaver, Emily Efurd, Chandler Henning, Blake Pschier, Crissa Johnson and Emma Taylor, all of Greenwood.

