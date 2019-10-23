Here are some of the entertainment options going on in the coming days in, or a short distance from, a short distance from south Logan County.

Haunted Tour/Hay Ride Through History

The Arkansas Ghost Hunters of Crawford County will be hosting evening tours of the Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium Nyberg Building in Booneville on Oct. 25.

Two hour tours begin at 6, 8, and 10 on Oct. 25.

There is a limit of 10 people per tour and reservations are required.

To make a reservation, or for more information email taghocc1@gmail.com

***

The 4th annual Hayride Through History of Logan County is a fun, family friendly event, and the Logan County Museum’s key fundraiser for the year. A wonderful evening for kids and grown-ups, we have four new “spirits” this year sharing stories about their lives and times in Logan County.

It is A fun way to learn about Logan County history. Join us at the Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, 1700 East Walnut Street, across from Walmart, from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 26. Tickets prices are $5 12 years and up, $2 for 6 to 11 years old, and kids 5 and younger are free.

Mount Magazine Walks

Meet at the Benefield Picnic Area at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 to enjoy fall foliage as it paints a colorful landscape as seen from Sunrise Rock and Inspiration Point along the Bear Hollow Trail during a guided half-mile walk.

Meet at the first parking area on Cameron Bluff Overlook Drive at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 to explore history and nature found along Cameron Bluff Overlook Drive during this easy, guided tour. Hear a story of three bears encountered here recently.

Blue Lion Show

Matt Anderson will appear at the Blue Lion in Fort Smith on Oct. 21.

According to allmuisc.com Anderson is an award-winning Canadian blues guitarist and singer/songwriter known as one of Canada’s hardest-working musicians, averaging around 200 live performances per year, specializing in an earthy blend of blue-collar folk, electric blues, and roots rock.”

The show is part of the seventh annual Season at The Blue Lion, part of the 39th annual Season of Entertainment at UAFS.

The Blue Lion is located at 101 North 2nd Street in Forst Smith. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Let Freedom Ring Concert

The United States Army Band and Soldiers Choir will perform a free concert at the Van Buren Fine Arts Center, located at 201 East Pointer Trail in Van Buren, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27.

For more information call 479-471-4017.

CASC Play

Carl Albert State College is set to welcome The Western District play, written by Dr. Brandon Chase Goldsmith, to its Poteau campus on Oct. 24 and 25 in the Hamilton Auditorium.

The free event is sponsored by the CASC History Club and is open to the public.

Set in the late 1800’s, The Western District brings-to-life a portion of River Valley history that has only recently been discovered. Dr. Brandon Chase Goldsmith curated the play to tell the never-before-told story of corruption, how the First National Bank was founded, and unveil the real reasons Judge Isaac Parker came to the Fort Smith court.