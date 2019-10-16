Here are some of the entertainment options going on in the coming days in, or a short distance from, a short distance from south Logan County.

Haunted Tour

The Arkansas Ghost Hunters of Crawford County will be hosting evening tours of the Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium Nyberg Building on 19 and 25.

Two hour tours begin at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. om Oct. 19, and at 6, 8, and 10 on Oct. 25.

There is a limit of 10 people per tour and reservations are required.

To make a reservation, or for more information email taghocc1@gmail.com

Hayride Through History

New spirits share their life stories about Logan County on the 4th Annual Hayride Through History at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris on Oct. 19 and 26. Good family fun while learning about Logan County history.

Tickets are $5 for anyone 12 and older and $2 for those 6 to 11, with no charge for those under 6. All money from ticket sales goes to the Logan County Museum. Tickets available only on night of events.

BEAUTIFUL

BEAUTIFUL will be performed at the Alma Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16.

For five years, BEAUTIFUL, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began – and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “Up on the Roof”, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, and “Natural Woman”, this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember – and a story you’ll never forget.

The show is presented by the Alma Education and Arts Foundation. Tickest are $48 and $39 and are available by phone at 479-632-2129 or online at https://almapac.org/?page_id=17

Sidewalk Prophets

Sidewalk Prophets’ These Simple Truths Tour will make a stop at the King Opera House, located at 427 Main Street in Van Buren, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Tickets are $50, $25, and $15 and are available at www.eventbrite.com.

Lindsey Ell

Lindsey Ell will be in concert at Centerstage inside the Choctaw Casino in Pocola, Okla., at 8 p.m. Oct. 19.

According to her artist bio on a Red ight Management website, Ell was “named one of The Huffington Post’s “Top Country Artists to Watch,” Lindsay Ell is a triple threat: accomplished musician, unique vocalist and songwriter. The Calgary native learned to play guitar while traveling with her father to country-bluegrass camps as a young girl. Ell honed her craft as a musical stylist and songwriter after being discovered by BTO and The Guess Who’s Randy Bachman who discovered her at the age of 13.”

Attendees must be 18. Tickets are $20 and are available at https://www1.ticketmaster.com