It’s a great time to be a Nintendo Switch owner.



Nintendo posted its latest Nintendo Direct video - a semi-regular video series in which the company talks about and shows off upcoming games and features for its systems - on YouTube on Wednesday evening, and it was one of their biggest Directs ever, full of awesome announcements.



I think Nintendo must be a fan of my column because it specifically addressed two things I’ve written about recently.



First, and the biggest surprise for me, is that Lucasfilm has partnered with developer Aspyr to bring two classic Star Wars titles to the Nintendo Switch. “Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast” will release on Nintendo’s hybrid console, along with the PlayStation 4, on Sept. 24. Then early next year, it’s sequel “Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.”



These games featured awesome lightsaber combat and very cool uses of Force powers and are being reworked to have more modern controls and feel better. Although this is what I wanted, I wasn’t expecting it. I hope Lucasfilm and Aspyr continue to work together to bring more classic Star Wars games to the modern systems.



The other huge announcement, at least for me, was that Nintendo is going to start bringing Super Nintendo games to its online service, and it launched that service on Thursday with 20 SNES games. Included in that list of 20 titles is one of my favorite games of all time, “Super Tennis.” My brother and I used to have epic matches back and forth in that game. I cannot recommend it highly enough. Other great games that launched with the service include “Super Mario World,” “F-Zero,” “Super Mario Kart,” “Pilotwings” and “Yoshi’s Island,” a game I never actually played growing up but have heard for years that it was great.



Nintendo made other big announcements during Wednesday’s Direct.



“Overwatch,” one of the world’s biggest e-sports games, is coming to the Switch on Oct. 15.



A new game called “Super Kirby Clash” was not only announced Wednesday, but Nintendo released it as well. It kept saying the game is free to start, so that probably means it has some paid micro-transactions.



“Return of the Obra Dinn,” an adventure game that launched on PC last year to universal acclaim, is coming to Switch later this year.



There was a lot more Nintendo announced. If you have a Switch or are interested in getting one, it’s well worth the 40 minutes to check it out.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com.