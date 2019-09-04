Of course the South Logan County Fair are ongoing in Booneville are but here are some of the other entertainment options going on this weekend a short distance from south Logan County.

Wine Festival

The 2019 Cowie Wine Festival will be held on Sept. 7 at Cowie Wines, located at 101 N. Carbon City Road in Paris.

Competitors will sign in at 10 with awards at 11. Presentations will include a history of wine at 11:30. A blessing of the wine will be held at noon, a grape stop at 13:15 and more.

A $15 wrist band includes wine tasting, a wine glass, and cheese and crackers to clean the palette. Concessions will be available, the wine museum will be open to the public and live music will be played all day.

Bring cameras and lawn chairs.

YCC Reunion

During the 1970s, a federal work program called the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) offered teenagers on-the-job training in national forests. Crews built trails and enhanced scenic overlooks on Mount Magazine. Lifelong skills, friendships, and memories were developed. YCC projects have endured the passage of time, are found in several areas of Mount Magazine State Park, and are important to the park’s heritage.

A reunion of those workers will be held at Mount Magazine State Park on Sept. 7. Meet at the Visitor Information Center.

YCC veterans who served in Arkansas in the 1970s are invited to attend this 40ish anniversary. Reconnect with people that made a difference in your life. Share memories of those summers, so long ago, through photographs and physical structures that still stand today. Interpreters will lead a tour of many of those structures and present an audio/visual program on Mount Magazine’s YCC legacy.

Territiorial Arkansas Exhibit

The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, will host a traveling exhibit titled Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier, Sept. 4-25 at the Boreham Library. The exhibition, which tells the story of Arkansas Territory, will be open for viewing 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

A grand opening for the exhibit will be held Thursday, Sept. 5 from 4-6 p.m. in the Boreham Library room 122, with refreshments, discussions and a performance by the Squirrel Brain Gravy band. At the grand opening, remarks will be delivered by UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley, and a talk titled, “Indian Territory and the East-West Axis of Slave Escapes in Arkansas,” will be led by Dr. Charles Bolton, professor emeritus at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The traveling exhibit consists of 15 panels that explore the history of Arkansas Territory though the collections of the Arkansas State Archives, the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives in Powhatan and the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives in Washington.

Battle Of The Bands

AT 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, Temple Live, located at 200 N. 11th Street in Fort Smith will host the 2019 Battle of the Bands to see who will open for Shaman’s Harvest at the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair Sept 26th.

Finalists were announced Aug. 27 during the weekly Arklahoma Grown show. Finalists will perform three or four songs in the Battle Sept. 7.