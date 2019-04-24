Here are some of the entertainment and other options occurring a short driving distance from South Logan County in the coming days.

Family Camp 2019

Butterfield Trail District, Westark Area Council, Boy Scouts of America is hosting Family Camp 2019 at Rogers Scout Reservation near Ione begining at 5:30 April 26, and continuing through 11 a.m., April 28.

Organizers promise a weekend full of fun and family memories. The camp furnishes the fun and food, you furnish your camping/personal gear. This is one of our bigger events which typically sees around 300 participants.

Registration closes at 5:30 p.m. April 25. To register for Family Camp at Camp Rogers Scout Reservation click this link - http://www.westarkbsa.org/Event.aspx?id=4140

Heritage Fishing Day

The Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation will conduct a free fishing education program for youth and adults who have little or no outdoor experience, and are interested in learning how to fish. Programming will take place at Camp Cahinnio (460 Cahinnio Road, Booneville, AR 72927) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 27. This Heritage Fishing Program uses a learn-to-fish curriculum that will take participants from the classroom, to the water, to the table.

The Heritage Fishing Program is offered to participants free of charge. You will learn how to cast, tie knots, safely handle fish, and how to clean, prepare and cook your fish!

All educational materials, fishing equipment, bait and tackle will be provided. Participants will not be required to have license or permit during this event only. This course is designed and intended for participants with little or no fishing experience. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

For additional information or questions please contact Frank Price, Director of Education, at fprice@sportsmensalliance.org or 614-888-4868.

Wagon Road Wander

Spring begins to show itself with the slightest drop in elevation. Search for butterflies, birds, and flowers along a 130 year-old wagon road. Examine evidence of bygone days of mountaintop settlement. Meet at the Will Apple’s Road trailhead near the visitor center at Mount Magazine at 10 a.m., April 27. Admission is free.

FSLT Off Season Production

The Fort Smith Little Theatre will present A Perfect Likeness: Carroll Photographs Dickens April 25-27 at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Imagine that reclusive writer and photographer, Charles Dodgson (also known as Lewis Carroll, author of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland), has invited Charles Dickens to pose for a portrait. One man is private and fastidious; the other boisterous and irreverent. You’ll enjoy the humorous and revealing conversation between these two quirky, fascinating, beloved authors.

There is no reserved seating for the show, which is not part of the FSLT’s regular season. Tickets are $7 and will be available at the door.

Free Concert

Shenandoah will play for a free, 21-and-older concert at 9 p.m. April 27 at Gilley’s inside Choctaw Casino, 3400 Choctaw Road in Pocola, and the concert will be a “high-quality” affair that will include numerous hit singles and a few brand-new songs, lead season Marty Raybon recently said.

Raybon co-founded Shenandoah in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, back in 1985 before he and the group scored 13 No. 1 hits and 13 other charted songs. Shenandoah was the recipient of a Grammy Award for “Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal” for “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart,” which also featured Alison Krauss.

Shenandoah also has won ACM and CMA awards, among other accolades. The success surprised Raybon and his compatriots, and it’s been something that the group members take seriously each day.