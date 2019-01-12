GREENWOOD — You don't have to remind Alvin Riley to keep coaching up his players.

Even when his team is up 15-0 just four minutes in.

Vilonia junior Paige Kelley scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Friday to pace the Eagles to a 52-46 win over cold-shooting Greenwood.

It was hectic, sloppy at times, and suspenseful late in the third after Greenwood whittled an early 18-3 deficit to 28-25.

"We had to stay after them and keep their composure, because they (Eagles) were about to lose it a few times," Riley said. "I just want them to stop, breathe, and get under control. After a while, that will play into a team's hands."

Greenwood (9-6, 1-2) missed its first 11 field goal attempts and finished just 2-of-14 in the first quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs' Kinley Fisher helped fuel a third quarter burst that saw Vilonia's lead shrink to three (28-25) with 1:24 left in the period.

But Vilonia's Lauren Patterson and Laney Mears hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and before Greenwood could catch its breath again, the deficit was nine.

"Those were big shots," Riley said. "We were able to get back up to nine, and that was probably the difference in the ball game. Then we were able to work the ball like we wanted to in the fourth quarter."

That wasn't all Vilonia was able to do. The Lady Eagles were able to suck precious seconds off the clock with the help of two key offensive rebounds.

"We fought pretty hard to get it (deficit) back down there," Greenwood interim coach Matt Bryant said. "There were two big threes at the end of the third, and I thought those two big offensive rebounds were even bigger. If you want to win big games, you have to be able to make plays."

Vilonia (14-1, 3-0) extended its lead to 40-28 with 6½ minutes left to play before the Bulldogs made one final push.

Junior Jaelin Glass, who scuffled from deep in the first half, misfiring on five 3-pointers, drove past Kelley, banked a shot, and completed a three-point play as part of a 7-0 Greenwood run that closed the deficit to 40-35.

But the Lady Eagles were able to keep Greenwood at bay with free throws and those two big offensive boards.

Vilonia 60, Greenwood 34

BOYS — Greenwood jumped on Vilona, 8-2, at the start of Friday's 5A-West game.

But the Eagles (9-8, 2-1) outscored the Bulldogs 26-12 to close the half, then exploded for 32 second half points while cruising to a 60-34 victory.

Junior Cameron Hampton led the Bulldogs (3-12, 0-3) with 14 points. Jack Gaston had 11.