Though quarterback Cole Kelley is finished playing at the University of Arkansas, he will still play in Arkansas after transferring from Fayetteville to Southeastern Louisiana.

The 6-foot-7, 258-pound quarterback announced he would transfer from the University of Arkansas on Dec. 3.

HIs announcement came at the tail end of a tumultuous 2-10 season with the Razorbacks where he and quarterback Ty Storey traded starts until Storey outright won the starting job.

As the season wore on, Kelley received fewer attempts to eventually losing playing time to freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones.

Kelley, a Louisiana native, announced his transfer via Twitter stating: “This was one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make. And through great difficulty, I have decided that I will be transferring from the University of Arkansas. After talking with my family, friends and my coaches, I feel it is best that I move on from this university.

“Arkansas will always hold a special place in my heart. I have made some really special friends here and I love all of my brothers that I went to work with everyday. I will always love the Razorbacks and I hope nothing but the best for my brothers in the future… Woo Pig.”

A month and two days later, Kelley announced he will be transferring to Southeastern Louisiana University.

His announcement came on Twitter on Jan. 5 saying, “I would like to announce that I will be going back home to Louisiana to play football for Southeastern Louisiana University. I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait to begin the next chapter of my life back in the great state. Go Lions. #Chapter2.”

Kelley’s announcement brings prominence not only with Arkansas fans, but for University of Central Arkansas fans as Southeastern Louisiana University plays its games as part of the Southland Conference.

The same conference UCA plays in.

So, not only has Kelley transferred away from the University of Arkansas, but he will make a trip to Central Arkansas at least once.

Because Kelley is transferring from the Football Bowl Subdivision competition down to Football Championship Subdivision, he has eligibility straight away.

Cole Kelley fans or University of Central Arkansas Bears fans should mark Nov. 9 because Kelley’s Lions will walk into Estes Stadium to play on The Stripes in the penultimate home game for the Bears.

Last season, the Lions went 4-7 overall with all four wins coming within Southland competition.

They did lose five SLC games including a 33-25 loss to UCA on Sept. 15, 2018.