For the fourth time this season the No. 18 Central Baptist College men's basketball team has had a member recognized for his performance during the week by the American Midwest Conference.

Senior Percell Washington was the selection this week as AMC Men's Basketball player of the week.

Washington, who was recognized for the second time in his career, joins senior Victor Dukes (twice) and junior Tyrone Alston as Mustangs who have earned Athlete of the Week recognition by the AMC.

Washington had a great week where he averaged 21 points and 11.5 rebounds for No. 18 CBC in a 1-1 week.

He notched a career-high 15 rebounds to go with 17 points for his AMC leading fifth double-double of the season in the win over Columbia on Thursday and followed that with a career-high 25 points in a two-point loss to William Woods on Saturday.

He continues to lead the NAIA in field goal percentage on the season at .697.

Washington and the No. 18 Mustangs head to Lyon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in AMC play.