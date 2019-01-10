Used to, if you wrote a letter to a friend in town, they got it the next day.

Used to, we knew our letter carriers, postal clerks and postmaster because they were our neighbors.

Used to, Fort Smith was the hub of postal service for western Arkansas. We've got a big post office on 74th Street.

Now things are different. All of our local mail goes to Fayetteville, turns around and comes back.

The postal service is known for its confusion, inefficiencies and errors. When are they going to realize that Fort Smith is not in northwest Arkansas?