I hate to dispel the rosy outlook of Mr. "Everything Has A Simple Solution" Mitchell's letter to the editor, Thursday, Dec. 27, but ... nothing is really simple. The incorrigible Mr. Trump lies every day, sometimes just for the fun of it. The border wall would solve nothing, let alone keep determined emigrants out, and the majority of the people in this country think that we are on the wrong path under the current leadership of Herr Trump. Apparently, Mr. Mitchell lives in some alternate universe if he sincerely believes otherwise.

Sometimes the box-of-chocolates-world of Forrest Gump is appealing; more often, it is just an escape.