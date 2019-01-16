There were crowning moments on back-to-back nights at Booneville High School over the weekend.

Saturday night it was Dalton Tatum and Adrianna Scott winning the 61st annual Mr. and Miss Booneville High School pageants, which were held at the BHS auditorium.

The pageants followed basketball homecoming night and the crowning of Kasidey Thompson as Queen.

Scott, a sophomore representing school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter, won Miss BHS after an interview session earlier in the day, a talent performance, and an evening gown modeling competition on stage before a packed house.

For her talent Scott sang “Dancing in the Sky” a cappella while flanked with photo displays of both of her late parents.

Tatum, a senior who was representing the Future Business Leaders of America chapter, completed a three year ascension to the title of Mr. BHS.

In 2018 he was the first runner up while representing FBLA and in 2017 he was the second runner-up.

The First Runner Up Mr. and Miss BHS Saturday night were sophomores Jarrett Mitchell and Alivia Yeakkey. The duo was both representing the sophomore class.

For her talent Yeakley performed Bohemian Rhapsody as a piano solo.

The Second Runner Up Mr. and Miss BHS this year are Logan Bradley and Carleigh Ingram. Both are seniors. Bradley was representing the senior class and Ingram was representing the BHS Cheer team.

For her talent performance Ingram donned a poodle skirt for a contemporary dance routine she entitled “A Grease Performance,” as it had multiple tracks form the soundtrack of the motion picture Grease.

Other talents included an original oratory, modern dance, a clarinet solo, flag routine, French horn solo, contemporary dance, modern dance, hip-hop dance and a singing/sign language number.