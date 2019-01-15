The Pine Bluff Construction and Trade Alliance will hold its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Burt’s Food Court and Event Center at 209 S. Main St. in order to give area contractors a rundown of upcoming opportunities.

Jill Floyd, project manager, and Scott Belt, senior project superintendent, will speak about the planned $130 million expansion at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from Go Forward Pine Bluff.

“CDI Contractors, LLC is interested in increasing the capacity of Pine Bluff area contractors and including them in this project,” the news release said.

“Bring a friend who is not a member of the PBCTA and learn more about projects associated with GFPB.”

Food, drinks and door prizes will be offered at the event, which is being billed as “a great networking opportunity,” the news release said.