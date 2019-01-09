Fresh off a hard-fought nonconference win against Randall, the UAFS men’s basketball team will now turn its attention to Heartland Conference play for the remainder of the season.

The Lions return to league play at 7:30 p.m. tonight when they host the Oklahoma Christian Eagles at the Stubblefield Center.

It will be the second game in three days for the Lions (6-8, 0-2), who beat Randall 61-59 on Monday night. The game will be broadcast on KHGG-FM 101.1 and KHGG-AM 1580. Live statistics and live stream will be available.

UAFS is searching for its first conference win of the season. The Lions began league play on Nov. 29 with a 70-69 loss to Rogers State at the Expo Center in Claremore, Okla., and followed with an 82-69 loss to Lubbock Christian on Dec. 1 at the Stubblefield Center.

The Lions are two games behind conference leaders St. Edward’s (13-1, 2-0), Dallas Baptist (8-4, 2-0) and Rogers State (11-3, 1-0).

UAFS, which has won two games in a row, averages 74 points per game with four players averaging double-figures in scoring – senior guard Chris Crawford (16.7 ppg), junior guard Seth Hawley (12.4 ppg), junior guard Tyler Williams (11.6 ppg) and freshman forward David Ward (10.7 ppg). Crawford leads the team in assists (3.9 apg).

The Lions average 35 rebounds per game – about three rebounds less than their opponents – and junior forward Matt Morgan leads the team in rebounding (5.6 rpg).

UAFS allows 74 points per game and forces 14 turnovers per game. Crawford leads the team in steals (1.6 spg), and Morgan leads the team in blocked shots (2.1 bpg).

Oklahoma Christian (5-7, 0-1) began conference play on Dec. 1 with a 100-94 overtime loss to Newman at Fugate Gymnasium in Wichita, Kan. The Eagles have two of their past three games and are coming off a 72-62 win against Eastern New Mexico on Dec. 29 at the Eagles Nest in Oklahoma City.

The Eagles average 82 points per game with four players averaging double-figures in scoring – senior guard Jordan Box (16.5 ppg), senior forward Roderick Smith (12.3 ppg), junior guard Aubrey Johnson (12 ppg) and junior guard Marcus Blackwell (11.4 ppg). Junior guard Brian Carey leads the team in assists (3.6 apg).

Oklahoma Christian out-rebounds its opponents by 11 rebounds per game (45.1-34.1), and senior forward Will Lienhard leads the team in rebounding (13.3 rpg).

The Eagles allow 79 points per game and force 12 turnovers per game. Box leads the team in steals (1 spg), and Lienhard leads the team in blocked shots (2.4 bpg).