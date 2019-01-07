Groups may begin registering for the 2019 Blue & You Fitness Challenge held annually March 1 to May 31, according to a news release from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The deadline for group registration is Thursday, Feb. 14. Individuals may register until Thursday, Feb. 28.

“The Fitness Challenge asks groups of participants to log their exercise activity and to compete for points and bragging rights,” according to the release. “Colleagues, friends and family members can register as groups to compete against other similarly sized groups throughout the country.”

MOBILE ACCESS — “We’ve made it easier than ever to log activity from the gym, the trail or the field. Participants can visit blueandyoufitnesschallege-ark.com and log activity from their phone or tablet,” according to the release.

STRENGTH TRAINING — “In the last few years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added a recommendation of strength training twice a week. Based on the CDC’s recommendation and requests from past participants, we’ve recently added calisthenics, free weights, Pilates, resistance bands-tubes, weight machines and yoga to the activities list,” according to the release.

MORE ACTIVITY — Individuals need to log at least 30 days of exercise to receive a completion certificate rather than 30 total points. “This change encourages people to continue being active throughout the Challenge,” according to the release.

JOURNEY MAP — When a participant logs activity, they earn points and a star for the day. The star appears at a location in a fictional town. “Each star contains a message and tip for how to make small wellness changes, proving you can start your health journey wherever you are,” according to the release.

For details or to register, visit blueandyoufitnesschallenge-ark.com.