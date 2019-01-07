From Conway Police Department reports

Father arrested on public intox charge

A Conway man was arrested last week on suspicion of public intoxication after reportedly arguing with his girlfriend outside of Rally's on Oak Street.

According to an incident report, police were called to the neighboring parking lot at Simmons Bank after receiving reports around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 regarding an arguing couple.

Officer Kelton Smith quickly arrived on scene said when talking with to 37-year-old Jeffery L. Hill, he immediately noticed Hill smelled strongly of alcohol.

The 37-year-old was standing outside his girlfriend's vehicle, holding onto his son's arm while the man's girlfriend continuously told him to let go so the boy could get back in her vehicle.

Hill did not deny that he had been drinking, and said his girlfriend picked him up from his family's house so that they could take their son to get something to eat from Rally's. He told officers that while the family was headed to the fast food restaurant, he and his girlfriend began arguing and that she "told him to get out of her car," the report states.

"When officers arrived on scene, [the woman] requested that Hill let go of their son's arm so he could get in the vehicle," the incident report reads in part. "Hill would not let go until told to do so by officers."

Smith also noted in his report that Hill "was continuously yelling and screaming obscenities" at his girlfriend while on scene, which is when she told police "she did not want Hill back in [the] vehicle."

Prior to the woman leaving with the couple's son, officers allowed the 37-year-old to go up to the restaurant to pay for his son's food. As he walked over to the front of the store, Smith said it seemed Hill was "uneasy on his feet" and "did not have very good balance."

Hill was unable to get in touch with anyone else to pick him up from Rally's and was ultimately arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

"I asked Hill if he had someone who could pick him up because he could not walk around intoxicated due to safety concerns," Smith wrote in his report. "Hill gave me multiple numbers to call and I was unable to have someone come pick him up. Due to Hill being intoxicated, he was a danger to himself and the public and I arrested him for public intoxication."

Traffic stop leads to drug charge

A Springfield resident was jailed following a traffic stop early last week after police reportedly found meth hidden in a key chain in her vehicle.

According to an incident report, officer Ivan Cortes noticed a 2003 gold Honda Accord making several erratic turns around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 before opting to pull over the suspect vehicle when he noticed it had expired tags.

As soon as Cortes walked up to the driver's side door, he said the woman behind the wheel "was very nervous" and began shaking as she "proceeded to cry for seemingly no reason."

The driver, Angel D. Dixon, 21, of Springfield showed to be a probationer out of Conway County with a search waiver on file. When authorities searched the Conway County resident's vehicle, she said it was possible she had a marijuana pipe somewhere in the vehicle before eventually telling police there was meth inside a small container on her key chain, according to the report.

Dixon was ultimately cited for reportedly failing to register her vehicle and also charged with possession of a controlled substance before being taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.