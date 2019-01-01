Calling themselves the Totally Unauthorized Post Office Pop-Up Band, two local clarinetists serenaded customers and employees at the Village Post Office on Saturday morning, prior to Christmas.

New Villager Sharon Daughters joined Millie Gore Lancaster in the impromptu concert that reduced the stress of the post office patrons.

Lancaster explained, “I was here last week when so many people in line seemed stressed out.

“Some were even rude to the postal clerks who were working their hardest to help.

“I decided that Sharon and I should spread a little Christmas cheer this week, so I asked her if she’d play duets with me at the post office.

“She agreed, we selected some tunes, ran through them, and then came down and gave our Christmas gift to the community.”

Both Daughters and Lancaster play with the New Horizons Band and the Hot Springs Concert Band, but Lancaster said, “We performed with neither the aegis nor the imprimatur of either band.

“We’re just two old ladies with tootle sticks trying to spread a little Village love to our neighbors,” Lancaster concluded.