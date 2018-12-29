Arkansas, AR, November 26- Gasoline prices in Arkansas have fallen 8.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.25/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas. This compares with the national average that has fallen 7.8 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.53/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on November 26 in Arkansas have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.26/g in 2017, $1.88/g in 2016, $1.87/g in 2015, $2.62/g in 2014 and $3.07/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 29.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Arkansas and their current gas price climate:

Memphis- $2.28/g, down 11.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/g.

Little Rock- $2.29/g, down 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.38/g.

Shreveport- $2.11/g, down 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.20/g.

“The $1.99 club has seen its membership swell in the last week with the number of states with stations priced at that level or lower spiking to 18. Texas, New York, Missouri, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Michigan, Virginia, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee and Illinois all have at least one station at $1.99 or less, and the good news is it won’t end there,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices have seen another weekly rout, with WTI crude oil shedding over $6 per barrel or some 14% to close the week at a mere $50 per barrel. While many may be a skeptic of the White House taking some credit, the Trump Administration’s reluctance to punish Saudi Arabia for it’s role in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi is likely leading Saudi Arabia to push against large cuts in crude oil production, fearing potential fallout from Trump. In the week ahead, motorists in most states will likely see further drops, saving the country $125 million a day versus prices in early October.”

