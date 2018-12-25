For more than three decades, a local family has gathered around the holidays to decorate cookie houses as they create both messes and memories.

Fighting over all the best ingredients, candies and pieces, Jan and David Leffler's close friends and family members gather one weekend in December to create cookie homes of a variety of themes.

It's a tradition carried along in the family for the past 33 years.

The youngest to participate in this year's round of decorating was 3 years old.

"That's what the fun is," David said of passing on the joyous tradition. "That 3-year-old girl sat there and watched and listened to [Jean]. That made this whole bit worth it, seeing her learn and enjoy herself."

This now decades-long tradition began while Jean and David lived in Indiana. Now family members and friends flock to their home in the Stonebridge subdivision so they can begin to create a winter wonderland out of graham crackers, icing and piles of candy.

The couple's daughter said she most enjoys getting others to join in on the fun.

"I enjoy teaching the people who have never done it," Cassie Batt said. "The I-don't-have-a-creative-bone-in-my-body people. Getting them to sit down and to make these [and being there] to see their reactions."

On Dec. 15, the festive bunch had their largest group yet. Twenty-seven houses were completed by 5 p.m., and the crew began their artistic creations just after 9 a.m.

With the fun activities also comes along responsibility -- responsibility to follow the rules.

Rules handed down through the years include using only homemade icing (of course using the secret family recipe), avoiding cleaning until the last house is completed, making memories and remember to laugh along with the sarcastic comments made by the rest of the group and helping to teach those new to the holiday extravaganza.

"Also, everyone knows you have to eat your mistakes," Jean said.

Teddy Grahams positioned to look as if they're making snow angels, water wheels, pretzel-based vehicles, three-tiered marshmallow snowmen and walkways made of M&Ms were among the creations built at the Leffler residence Dec. 15.

The family and group of friends enjoys a home-cooked lunch as they surround the kitchen table, smeared with icing, gummy candies and a pile of "the least favorite tastes."

The fun, while it began with Christmas, is not limited to the Christmas season.

Through the years, the family-friendly activity now also takes place on Valentines Day, Easter and Halloween.

Family friend Karin Kirk attended this year's round of cookie home making as she has for many years.

It's a sense of togetherness and allows the group to channel its inner creativity, she said.

Through the years, the group has learned what techniques work and which ones do not. They've mastered learning the proper mixer to create the homemade icing, what snacks make the best props and what food coloring types don't ruin the icing.

Cassie's daughter Montana said she made two homes this year so that she could take one to her father, a volunteer firefighter in Mayflower. Montana traveled to Conway with two college friends to participate in this year's event.

Montana told the Log Cabin this tradition is an occasion she looks forward to each year.