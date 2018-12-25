From Conway Police Department reports

Man passes school bus, cited

A Forrest City man was cited after he reportedly failed to stop for a school bus that had its right stop lights flashing.

According to an incident report, officer Andrew J. Foreman was parked in one of the driveways to the Highpoint Apartments on Meadowlake Road when he saw a 2013 silver Hyundai Elantra pass a school buss that had turned on it's flashing red lights and also had its stop sign extended.

The suspect driver pulled over at the Ridge Apartments, and officer Foreman soon learned the driver, 21-year-old Javion Lamont Brown of Forrest City, had a suspended license.

Brown was allowed to call a friend to pick up the vehicle, and he was also cited on scene for driving on a suspended license and also for failing to stop for a school bus.

Apartment staff report squatter

A 35-year-old Conway man is suspected of squatting in one of the open Chapel Ridge apartments.

According to an incident report, the property owner called police just after 9:30 a.m. Dec. 13 after other employees told her they found two men inside apartment 1925.

By the time police arrived on scene, the suspects had fled.

Employees described one of the suspects as a black man who stood approximately 6-feet, 3-inches tall, weighed about 180 pounds, had facial hear, was wearing dark clothing and also had on a black beanie.

Katelynn Dawson, the property manager, told police damages to the door of the apartment that was kicked in were estimated at $400.

According to a report by officer Tanner Williams, police later located a man they believed matched the suspect's description in an unrelated incident.

Later on that day, Williams said he was called to a theft of property in progress incident near Oak Street. The caller said a man stole her wallet and was last seen walking on Oak Street from Kings Inn.

The victim of the theft case gave the same suspect description, and police soon found 35-year-old Billy Ray Chatman Jr. in the Auto Zone parking lot, according to the report.

When questioned by police, Chatman claimed he was returning a wallet that he had seen a woman drop.

The report states Chatman also showed to have an outstanding warrant. However, the extradition zone for the warrant issued out for the Clarksville Police Department did not include Conway.

Following his encounter with Chatman in the Auto Zone parking lot, Williams added the 35-year-old to the suspect list regarding the earlier squatting complaint.

450-pound man demands $900-million loan

A man who demanded a $900-million loan from Arvest to build a golf course and NBA stadium was arrested on terroristic threatening and battery charges following a Dec. 13 incident.

According to an incident report, authorities were called just after 9:40 a.m. Dec. 13 to the Arvest Bank on Donaghey Avenue regarding a man in the commercial lending officer who refused to leave the building.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Lee Timothy Hubbord of Conway, told bank employees he needed a $900-million loan to build a golf course and an NBA stadium in Plumerville and became upset when he was told the bank would not issue that large of a loan, according to the report.

When officer Steven J. Spurgers arrived on scene, the 6-foot, 5-inch tall suspect weighing in at about 450 pounds reportedly began threatening police.

At one point, Hubbard reportedly said it wouldn't matter if authorities shot at him because "the bullets would just bounce off of him."

The 450-pound suspect reportedly fought with police as they attempted to handcuff him. Eventually, officers tased the suspect. However, he continued fighting after being tased at least three times.

Following the scuffle, officers eventually handcuffed the 35-year-old man and proceeded to call paramedics to the scene "due to multiple Taser deployments."

Hubbard was ultimately arrested and charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree battery, resisting arrest, harassment and criminal trespassing.