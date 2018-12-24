December 26

(2008)

10 Years Ago

Conway Police Department got an automatic license plate reader.

The Conway Sanitation Department’s Recycling Center began recycling foam due to the delivery of a new densification machine.

Wooster Elementary students participated in the Great Arkansas Penny Hunt, a program that purchased backpacks full of food for local students to make sure everyone had enough to eat at home.

Conway boys’ bowling team freshman Clay Sutherland was pictured sending a ball down the lane at Conway Family Bowl. Conway Family Bowl would be the site of the 7A West Conference and Class 3A state bowling tournaments.

(1993)

25 Years Ago

Matt Heath, Jenna Haynes, Nathan Bunting and Josh Chafton were pictured acting out a scene from a Christmas play performed during the annual Christmas party at the Boys and Girls Club of Conway.

The first purchase of cypress timbers to be used in rebuilding the Cadron Settlement Blockhouse was made. Jesse Ferrell was chairman of the group charged with fund-raising for the rebuild.

Rosemary L. Adlong, a CPA and partner in the tax department of Rascco, Burris & Winter of Little Rock, was the speaker at the 32nd Arkansas Federal Tax Institute held at the Excelsior Hotel.

(1968)

50 Years Ago

Dr. Denver Prince, SCA professor and chairman of the physic department, was installed as president of the Conway Kiwanis Club, succeeding Dr. Robert W. Shideler, Hendrix College chemistry department head.

Mrs. Oneida Milam was installed as worthy matron and her husband, J.M. (Son) Milam, was installed as worthy patron for the Palmetto Chapter No. 47, Order of the Eastern Star.

A northbound Missouri Pacific Lines freight train tied up crossings in downtown Conway for approximately an hour when a drawbar pulled out of a boxcar and part of the train lost air pressure.

(1943)

75 Years Ago

Although unfavorable weather might reduce what was expected to be a fairly representative vote in the special local option election, “drys” were confident of winning by a substantial majority, and unbiased observers conceded that the odds were greatly in favor of Faulkner County voting for prohibition.

Christmas marriages were off more than 50 percent from a year earlier in Faulkner County. Only one marriage license had been issued during the week of Christmas.

Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Reece were at home to 75 friends at their home on Western Avenue at a Christmas eggnog party

(1918)

100 Years Ago

Three Conway citizens of foreign parentage, whose combined families included 22 children, filed applications for naturalization. Albert Lachowsky, Frank Joseph Lachowsky and Alexander Moix had been citizens of this city for a number of years. The Lachowskys were born in Germany while Mr. Moix was born in Switzerland.