On Dec. 17, the Youth Advisory Council of the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, along with community supporters, spread Christmas Joy to the CASA Women’s Shelter by delivering toiletries, canned goods and toys for the children, according to a news release.

This year, YAC members were joined by parents, Executive Director Lawrence Fikes, Advisor Mattie Collins and Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Owoh.

YAC members were welcomed by CASA Child Advocate Peggy Tillman, who talked about the history of the CASA facility and how it plays such an important role in the City of Pine Bluff.

“CASA Women’s Shelter assists women and their children to escape domestic violence and homelessness,” she said. She thanked the students for their donations and support throughout the years.

Each year since 2016, in addition to the YAC student’s donations, the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation Board of Director’s monetary gifts have helped the students to make this project a success, the news release said.

Jarod King serves as president of the Youth Advisory Council. Other students in attendance were: Ma’Kyah Goodlow, vice president; Jacolbi Knowlton, Gia Edgerson, Taylor Treadwell, Priscilla Foreman and Kennedi McClinton.

Details: Contact Lawrence Fikes, executive director of the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation at, www.arfc.org/pinebluffarea or Mattie Collins, YAC advisor at kencol1@msn.com.