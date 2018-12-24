As the holiday season approaches, I want to take this time to acknowledge our staff and thank them for their important contribution to this office and our community. I want to thank each and every one of our deputies and civilian staff for their hard work and encourage you to do the same when you see them.

I would also like to acknowledge our community for their tremendous support and efforts in helping to make our County a safer place to live and raise a family. We appreciate your input and assistance and are happy to know our website is so important to so many of you.

Many of you will be driving some distance to go home for the holidays. Please keep the following safety tips in mind while you travel:

* Buckle your safety belt – it’s the best way to stay safe in a vehicle

* Don’t drink and drive – even one alcoholic drink can reduce your abilities and impair your judgment

* Keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel – eating, looking for CDs, and digging for things in the floorboard or back seat can lead to trouble

* Be courteous - because of the volume of vehicles on the road, you’re bound to run into a few traffic jams, be cut off, or be forced to stop short - remain calm and courteous - don’t let other drivers ruin your holidays

We look forward to the holiday season, and we hope you do as well. My commitment to the citizens of this County remains strong, and I will continue to work with the members of our community to improve the quality of life for each of you.

And Merry Christmas!