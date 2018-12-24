The Arvest Foundation awarded grants totaling $28,260 to eight organizations including the United Way of Central Arkansas (UWCA), the local women’s shelter and more.

The foundation gave $5,000 grants to UWCA, the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas, City of Hope Outreach and the University of Central Arkansas Foundation, Inc. It awarded $2,500 grants to the Baptist Health Foundation, Central Baptist College and Renewal Ranch and a $760 grant to Counseling Associates, Inc.

Maret Cahill Wicks, UWCA executive director, said the money from the Arvest Foundation would be used at the UWCA’s Financial Opportunity Center, which will offer training to help people achieve financial stability.

Amy Dusek, who coordinates the UWCA’s Voluntary Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, said that while VITA has helped tremendously, the center has the potential to help even more.

Dusek said that in 2017, the United Way’s VITA completed 300 tax forms that brought in $250,000 in returns and saved around $82,000 in tax-preparation fees.

“They really need the [VITA] service and the financial education,” she said, noting the importance of the Financial Opportunity Center.

“Area banks partnered to teach the financial aspects,” Cahill Wicks said, adding that Arvest, First Service Bank, First Security Bank, Simmons Bank and Centennial Bank had already joined the educational effort.

Dusek said having the bank staff’s expertise at the Financial Opportunity Center will be a great asset.

“It’s a collaborative effort,” she said. “We started talking and they’re all on board.”

Some members of the UCA community plan to help with VITA, Ashley Phillips, UCA assistant professor of accounting, said.

“They run a great program,” she said. “I’m was an attorney for the IRS so I know how important VITA is.”

Her UCA accounting students will volunteer at VITA. In turn, Phillips said, they will receive three hours of class credits.

For more information about the Arvest Foundation, visit https://www.arvest.com/about/arvest-foundation.