The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid for improvements to a roadway in White & Jackson Counties, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

The purpose of this project is to rehabilitate 27.3 miles of U.S. Highway 67 between Bald Knob and Newport.

Chester Bross Construction Company of Hannibal, Missouri, was awarded the contract at $18,692,509.65.

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2021.