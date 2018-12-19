Genesis Academy Pre-School, a ministry of the First Baptist Church, Booneville, will open its doors on Jan. 7.

The pre-school offers education and care to infants from 6 weeks old to children up to 5 years old. The school will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

“We offer a competitive curriculum for pre-school children that covers 40 topics of study in nine different focus areas,” according to director Brittany McNutt. “Our curriculum has a strong language and literacy emphasis that will prepare our children both socially and emotionally for kindergarten.

“We are excited to offer a biblical curriculum that ties into our units of study each week. Our teachers are hired based on a level of experience and education and will participate in continuing education hours each year.”

McNutt adds registration for the school has started.

“Genesis Academy exists to meet the needs of the City of Booneville and surrounding towns,” she said. “Early education is so important in forming the basic foundation of learning and we would be honored to be a piece of your child’s formative years, both educationally and spiritually.

Those interested in child care assistance or with questions can contact the McNutt at genesisacademybooneville@gmail.com, on Facebook at Genesis Academy Booneville, or at the church’s office at 479-675-3292.

The cost for a child to attend is $105 per week. There are a limited number of part-time spots available as well with Monday, Wednesday, Friday slots priced at $75 per week and Tuesday/Thursday slots at $50 per week.