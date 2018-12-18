Two Fort Smith businesses on Thursday received bogus bomb threats through email.

Baptist Health Clinic and Shamrock Bolt & Screw around 2:15 p.m. Thursday received emails that alleged a bomb was placed in the business and demanded money or it would be detonated. The threats, which police found to be empty, were part of a wave of similar threats sent to entities throughout the country, according to the incident reports.

An office manager at Baptist Health Clinic, 6100 Massard Road, said a doctor who works there received the threat, which demanded $20,000 in Bitcoin to be paid or the device would be detonated. Officer Thomas Brashier searched the building but did not find a device, the report states.

Police around the same time responded to Shamrock, 3731 Wheeler Ave., and were told by an employee she had received a similar message but demanded $20,000 in U.S. currency for the device not to be detonated. The email stated the device would also be detonated if any activity at the business indicated law enforcement response, the report states.

Officer Angus Bradford discovered while speaking to the employee that similar threats had been sent to numerous entities throughout the country and that none were credible, the report states.