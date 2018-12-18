The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas' top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten's Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families attend the Farm Bureau Awards in North Little Rock.
Farm Bureau Insurance Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, "We congratulate our 15 winners. All 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event."
Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.
2A Offensive Player of the Year (winner in CAPS)
KYREN BATEY, FOREMAN
Jacob Wood, Conway Christian
Jordan Turner, Salem
2A Defensive of the Year
KADE PERRY, HAZEN
Cade Jackson, Mount Ida
Sema'j Livingston, Junction City
2A Coach of the Year
STEVEN JONES, JUNCTION CITY
Micheal White, Mount Ida
Joe Besancon, Hazen
3A Offensive Player of the Year
KEON SIMMONS, MAYFLOWER
Cash Forrester, Newport
Ryan Johnson, Prescott
3A Defensive Player of the Year
NOAH REYES, BOONEVILLE
D.J. Watson, Rison
Jariq Scales, Osceola
3A Coach of the Year
SCOTT HYATT, BOONEVILLE
Robert Hooks, Osceola
Clay Totty, Rison
4A Offensive Player of the Year
MEKEL KENTLE, JOE T. ROBINSON
Keemontrae McKnight, Warren
Jaret Russ, Shiloh Christian
4A Defensive Player of the Year
MARCUS MILLER, WARREN
Kentavious Robinson, Rivercrest
David Walker, Stuttgart
4A Coach of the Year
J.R. ELDRIDGE, ARKADELPHIA
Todd Eskola, Joe T. Robinson
Daryl Patton, Bauxite
5A Offensive Player of the Year
JUSTICE HILL, LR CHRISTIAN
Hudson Henry, Pulaski Academy
John David White, Pulaski Academy
5A Defensive Player of the Year
BLAKE TITUS, PULASKI ACADEMY
Cameron Collier, Texarkana
Grant McElmurry, LR Christian
5A Coach of the Year
ERIC COHU, LR CHRISTIAN
Joel Wells, Harrison
Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy
7A/6A Offensive Player of the Year
PEYTON HOLT, GREENWOOD
Samy Johnson, LR Catholic
Darius Bowers, Fayetteville
7A/6A Defensive Player of the Year
KAJUAN ROBINSON, BRYANT
Kelby Caffrey, Benton
Dwain Hunt, North Little Rock
7A/6A Coach of the Year
BUCK JAMES, BRYANT
Rick Jones, Greenwood
Brad Harris, Benton