Fort Smith police are investigating a reported robbery at Dollar General, 6500 U.S. 71 South.

A store clerk told detectives she saw a white man in a brown jacket and black hat on Friday afternoon enter the store and cut a cellphone from the security line it was on. The clerk saw this and ran to the front door and locked it, the report states.

The suspect saw this and ran at the door, but the clerk tried to stop him. He forced her out of the way, unlocked the door and ran out with the phone, the report states.

A witness at the scene said the suspect fled in a white GMC Sierra with an Arkansas tag number 6347PH and a broken out back window covered with a plastic bag. He said the suspect got in the passenger side of the vehicle, the report states.

Officer Lauren Hendricks collected surveillance footage and photos of the suspect's face. One of the suspect's neighbors said the truck described by the witness had been in the area about two hours prior to officers' response to the incident, the report states.

The clerk was treated at Mercy Hospital for a wrist fracture, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.