River Valley Writers: Members meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

John G. Lake ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Members meet at 7 a.m. Monday at 4901 Midland Blvd. for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs; members meet for social time at 6 p.m. Monday, family dinner at 6:30 p.m. for a $5 donation and meeting to follow.

Embroiders’ Guild of Fort Smith: Members meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Brenda at (479) 806-6105.

River Valley Landlords Association: Members meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Police Department Community Room, 100 S. 10th St. Call William Jones at (479) 461 3832.

Zonta Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Judi Hansen at (479) 414-9117.

Western Arkansas/Eastern Oklahoma Beekeepers Association: Members meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road.

American Legion Ellig-Stoufer Post 31: Dinner meeting is held at 6 p.m. Monday at 4901 Midland Blvd. Dinner cost is $5. All veterans are welcome. Call John Hendrick at (760) 774-8198.

Sebastian County Democratic Central Committee: Members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Riverfront Park Event Building, 121 Riverfront Drive. Everyone is welcome.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 23 N. 20th St. in Van Buren. Call Todd Willey, (479) 857-6069. Ladies Auxiliary meet at the same time and place; call Renee Mansfield at (479) 208-2702. (1st Monday including holidays ~if they land on Monday)

Step In Time dance class: Advanced ballroom dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday and beginner lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072 or check the Facebook page for updates.

Fort City Daystar Riders Chapter CMA 378: Meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Western Sizzlin, 5200 Towson Ave.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Members meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Ladies Bible Study: Meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at West-Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road. Call (479) 452-1240.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Meets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Western Sizzlin’, 5200 Towson Ave. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Noon Lions Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Alma Area Chamber of Commerce: Meets at noon Tuesday at D’s Family Restaurant, 39 Collum Lane in Alma. Call (479) 632-4127. (3rd Tuesday).

Miller Writers Group: Meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. in Fort Smith. Call Scott at (479) 646-8859.

Uniontown Extension Homemakers Club: Meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Uniontown Baptist Church in Uniontown.

Free basic computer skills class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., suite 101. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 785-1232 or emailing olan@waeda.org.

Crossroads Book Club: Meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Savoy Tea Co., 925 Garrison Ave.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

Civil Air Patrol: Cadets meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Building 1A at the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

Road Riders for Jesus: Members meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Center of Farmer’s Bank, 71 W. Center St. in Greenwood. Call Susan Gimlin, (479) 883-5244.

Bingo: Meets 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. Contact daveo16@cox.et or (479) 926-1951.

Network of Executive Women: Members meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Free meal and food pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive in Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio: Live Model: Meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Center for Art & Education, 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren.

Ladies Bible Class: meets every at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Alma Church of Christ. For information, contact Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Ralph’s Pink Flamingo, 2801 Old Greenwood Road. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St.

Fort Smith Civitan Club: Meets at noon Wednesday at Creekmore Community Center at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St. Call Lacey Klemm at (501) 209-0556.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Sizzlin’ in Poteau.

Bridges of River Valley: Meets at 5:30 pm. Wednesday in the Davis Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Email sblue33@gmail.com.

Millie's Line Dance classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Members meet at 7 a.m. Thursday at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Meets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Drop in and Draw: Held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Members meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Two Rivers Poetry Society: Members meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fort Smith Public Library Carnegie Room, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Women’s Health and Toxin Awareness: Seminar will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Jan Womack at (918) 962-4333.

Arkansas River Valley Investors Group: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at El Lorito Mexican Restaurant, 3105 S. 70th St. Call Sandy Duncan at (479) 262-6114.

Arkansas Retired Military Association: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Call (479) 783-2727.

Fort Smith Kennel Club: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road.

Fort Smith Antique Auto Club: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Rose Room of the community building at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St. Call Valorie at (918) 427-3003.

Swinging Cavaliers dance: Runs from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Hug Chevrolet Showroom in Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019, Ron at (479) 629-4736 or Eva at (479) 629-8706.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Members meet at 7 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon Friday at Fianna Hills Country Club, 9101 Jenny Lind Road. Call Daren at (479) 783-1191.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Food for Thought program: Meets at noon Friday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Senior Citizens Committee: Members meet at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Elizabeth McGill Center, 521 N. Sixth St. Call Robert Bell at (479) 783-1298.

Mutual UFO Network: Meets from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday in the Carnegie Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 782-1411.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Members host breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

New Beginning Family Ministry free community dinner and clothing giveaway: Runs noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 305 S. Sadler St. in Poteau.

RAM Saturdays: Meets noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

