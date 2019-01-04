Sts. George and Alexandra Orthodox Church of the Orthodox Church in America will celebrate the annual blessing of the Arkansas River at 11 a.m. Sunday at the pavilion of Springhill Park, 1700 Lock and Dam Road in Barling.

It is the custom of Orthodox Christians worldwide to bless water in their church, which is then used to bless the church, the homes of members of the congregation and a major body of water serving the community, according to a news release. Sts. George and Alexandra will ask God’s blessings upon the Arkansas River on the day of the Feast of Theophany. This blessing signifies that Christ came to redeem and renew all of creation. When He was baptized, the waters did not cleanse Him. He cleansed the waters, the release continues.

The Blessing of the River will follow The Feast of Theophany Divine Liturgy service, which will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at Sts. George and Alexandra, 7500 Mahogany (Fourth) Ave. at Chaffee Crossing. All are invited and welcome.

The Feast of Theophany (Epiphany) on Sunday is one of the greatest days of the Christian year. the news release states. It ranks in importance with Christmas and Easter. In many parts of the world, this Feast Day is celebrated with more solemnity than Christmas itself, the release continues. On this day, the Orthodox Church celebrates the Baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River by St. John the Baptist. "Theophany" means "God shows himself to us."