A couple of weeks ago, I took two parents from my school to record some conversations about their experiences with Montessori education. Their enrolled children range in age from 4 years to seventh grade. It is always interesting to listen to what parents find valuable about this educational approach and what keeps them in the school. Inevitably, parents talk about watching their child become independent, self-confident, develop cognitive thinking skills and self-motivation.

This day, though, one of the mothers brought up something that I am embarrassed to admit never occurred to me. She talked about the answer she gives people when they ask why she pays to send her child to school when public school is free. While this is not an uncommon question, her answer was brilliant. She asks why parents are willing to invest thousands of dollars a year for extra sports lessons, travel teams, competitions, and so forth, but not in their child’s education?

Youth sports has become a highly competitive and expensive field. I say this with first-hand experience. Julia has been playing softball since the age of 5 and the financial investment has grown exponentially over the years. Currently, almost every Tuesday afternoon, you will find us at a batting lesson. This past spring and summer, we spent practically every weekend in a hotel somewhere either for practice or tournaments. Now it is volleyball season, and travel for tournaments will soon begin. Jamison takes four dance classes a week and plans to attend summer camps in Vermont when she is old enough.

I certainly hope that these experiences pay off in the form of college scholarships, but I also realize that those scholarships are competitive and the money spent cumulatively over a period of time can actually exceed the cost of college, depending on the school.

For our family, extracurriculars are about being well-rounded; finding and honing a talent; learning things not necessarily taught in the classroom; having fun; and being active and healthy. However, if financial circumstances dictated it and I had to choose between extracurriculars and their education. Education. Wins. Always.

A recent TD Ameritrade survey found that 20 percent of American parents spend an average of $12,000 per year or more on youth sports. The youth sports industry has grown by 55 percent since 2010, topping $15 billion per year.

Our school’s founder, Sister Kevin Bopp, always told families that an investment in their child’s education on the front end would pay dividends down the road. She was right. These are critical years and an education is full of so much more than academics. At graduation, young adults should have time management skills, cognitive thinking skills, the ability to synthesize information, and to learn — not just memorize information. Unfortunately, statistics show that college freshmen generally lack those exact skills.

Julia often gets funny looks when she meets other teenagers and explains that she goes to a private school. But she doesn’t get them when she talks about her travel teams. Why is that?

What makes it more socially acceptable to pay for sports, but not education? One is considered elitist. The other is all-American.

Frankly, I don’t believe that any family should need to pay for private school to get the education they desire for their child. But, the reality is that sports almost always trumps education in this country. It is easier to raise money for the school’s athletic teams to travel to a championship or buy new uniforms than it is to raise money for the debate team. Look at the size of athletic facilities and staffs in high schools and colleges across the state and country.

Compare the salaries of the football coach and a physics professor. Then answer this question. Which of the two has the biggest impact, not only on the future of our country and communities, but also the future of your child? Sports or education?

As long as more emphasis, and money, is placed on sports than on academics, the traditional school model will never change. Even though statistically we know it is not working. Children should not be sitting in desks all day. They need movement while they learn. Subjects should be taught interrelatedly, not in silos. Children who learn quickly should be able to advance and children who need extra time to build a solid foundation should get it. Education is not one size fits all, and neither are children.

It will take not only funding for an educational revolution, but also an understanding that that is exactly where the funding should go. As long as we, as a country, continue to believe it is okay to pay for sports, but not for education, our students will continue falling further and further behind other nations. For a nation full of sports fans, one would think we would do what it took to be No. 1 in academics too — at any cost.

Jessica Hayes is the director of The Montessori School of Fort Smith. Her column, Education Today, runs the second Friday of each month. E-mail jhayes@fsmontessori.com or tweet @fsmontessori.